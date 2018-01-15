Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak Take Feud Over Sex Allegation to Twitter as RHOA Airs

Things really got heated between Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak-Biermann on Sunday night!

Tensions came to a boil between the two Housewives on social media while Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta was still airing, following the 39-year-old mother of six‘s on-camera accusations that Burruss and her husband are swingers — and that Burruss had once propositioned her for oral sex.

“I’m sick of these bitches lying on me,” Burruss, 41, wrote on Twitter. “@KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you.”

“And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass b—. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor!” she continued, suggesting the Don’t Be Tardy star is angling for a full-time return to RHOA.

“PSA: stop lying @Kimzolciak!” she added in a separate tweet.

Zolciak-Biermann quickly replied, “If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi.”

“You and your husband are full on swingers f— all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And b— if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” she continued, signing things off with a kiss emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Kandi Burruss: Im Not Close at All with Kim Zolciak

The tension stemmed from comments Zolciak-Biermann made on Sunday’s episode of RHOA while discussing Porsha Williams and her feud with Burruss during a conversation with Shereé Whitfield.

Last season, Williams had been in the center of the drama for her role in perpetuating false allegations started by fired Housewife Phaedra Parks that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging her and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually.

Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Williams has apologized, but Burruss has yet to forgive her — something Zolciak-Biermann understood.

“That’s a pretty harsh allegation,” Zolciak-Biermann told Whitfield.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOA Star Porsha Williams Gives Her Side of the Story Regarding the Kandi vs. Phaedra Feud!

But Zolciak-Biermann didn’t think Burruss was perfectly innocent. “I also know a lot about, you know, Kandi,” she said. “I’m just saying the threesome part with the hubby. … the elevator’s not going to the top floor if you’re willing to share your man.”

Then she spilled some tea of her own, claiming that Burruss had once propositioned her to perform oral sex on her.

“On my kid’s life if God strikes me dead, I wouldn’t let her,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I’m not saying that to be mean, I’m telling you the f— truth.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.