Kandi Burruss Says She and Phaedra Parks ‘Can Never Talk Again’ After RHOA Drugging Allegations

If there was any question whether Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks‘ friendship was over for good after their headline-making fallout on the reunion finale of this past season’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Grammy winning “No Scrubs” scribe just put the final nail in the coffin.

At Thursday’s Fueled by Culture dinner at the Hunt & Fish Club in New York City, Burruss vowed to E! News that she would never speak with Parks again in the future.

“We can never talk again,” Burruss said, before receiving the Fortune Insider Award by famed chef Marcus Damas.

The Atlanta Housewife’s decision doesn’t come as much of a surprise for viewers of the hit Bravo series.

After all, as it was revealed during the fourth part of the show’s season 9 reunion, Parks had been the one who initially spread inflammatory accusations to Porsha Williams that said Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually.

Williams had come under fire for repeating the accusations — and claims she made that Burruss was a lesbian — throughout the season because she believed the information had come directly from Burruss. Problem was, Parks had only heard the claims from a still-unnamed source.

“I repeated it because I heard it,” Parks said in the final episode of the reunion. “Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me … I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up … I’m sorry.”

In an emotional and raw speech at the reunion, Burruss — who said she has always stayed away from drug usage — opened up about just how horrible the aftermath of the accusations have been.

“Do y’all know people would was under my comments saying #KandiAKABillCosby? Do you think that s— is f—— cool?” she asked before storming off the stage in tears. “Y’all know how much I care about my business and my brand. We throw shade, whatever. But drugs? … Drugging somebody while drinking and taking them home is rape. Y’all accused me of being a f—— rapist. That is crazy.”

Looking back at it, Burruss told E! News that she’s glad the truth has come out.

“It’s a relief to me that my name was cleared, that people no longer have to wonder if I would do something like that,” she said. “You can’t fight a lie. I’m just so glad the truth finally came out because I would never want something like that to be attached to me.”

She also told the outlet that the rest of the cast does not want to work with Parks, who reportedly won’t be returning to the show for its upcoming tenth season.

“At the end of the day, all the girls throw shade at each other, but to know that people actually plot, behind the scenes, to plant information on people that’s completely made up, that’s a real problem,” Burruss said of Parks. “It wasn’t even for the sake of television; it was for the sake of tearing me down.”

“The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it, clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business,” Burruss continued. “It was really just terrible. And then she’s supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That’s a lot of plotting going on. People don’t want to deal with that.”

While Burruss may not want to speak with Parks ever again, she said she is open to chatting with Williams again — though don’t expect the two, who have not spoken since the reunion, to be BFFs again. “I’ll still probably never be close with her again,” Burruss said.

“I’m still not feeling her either. At the end of the day, she knew it was a lie. She cannot sit there and say she believed it,” Burruss explained.

“I’m happy she finally told the truth, I’ll give her that,” Burruss added. “But did you tell the truth because you were tired of people tearing you down, saying you were a liar, or did you do it for the right reasons?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return in the fall of 2017.