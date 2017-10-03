Kameron Westcott Lays into Brandi Redmond After RHOD Star Brings 'Disgusting' Sex Toy on Vacation

Brandi Redmond and Kameron Westcott haven’t gotten off on the right foot on The Real Housewives of Dallas. And on Monday’s all-new episode, their already strained relationship only appeared to get worse when a practical joke started by Redmond really rubbed Westcott the wrong way.

It all began on the Dallas Housewives’ vacation to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, where Redmond decided to sneak a sex toy into the beach bag of D’Andra Simmons as a joke.

Finding it during a beach cocktail party, Simmons got a kick out of the gag. But Westcott wasn’t laughing.

“That’s not what I do on vacation. That’s disgusting,” she said, running away as Redmond chased her around with it. “This is so disgusting, that’s not coming near me. I don’t participate in this. This is a level that I don’t do. Do not touch me with that Brandi. I am serious!”

Redmond tried to have fun with it, telling Westcott the toy was a “a joke” and “no offense to you.” But Westcott remained firm in her beliefs.

“I just feel like I was raised a certain way. That type of stuff is inappropriate in my mind,” she said. “And I’m not saying one way is better than the other, I’m just saying it’s different. Sometimes when people have different backgrounds, they grow up a different way. I’m just being honest.”

“I’m not saying I’m better. I’m uncomfortable, that’s a different word,” Westcott continued. “That to me does not make fun.”

Her comments upset Redmond, though. “I wasn’t raised that way, I’m sorry,” she said. “I thought it was going to be funny to throw it in D’Andra’s bag. I thought we would all laugh. I had no idea there was going to be some people who thought they were better than others.”

“And that’s fine if that’s not your kind of fun,” Redmond told Westcott. “You’re not my kind of fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd Real Housewives’ Business Ever

While the two appeared to drop it and move on, the incident came up later that evening at dinner where Westcott once again had to defend herself.

“There’s a level and there’s a boundary of inappropriateness and I feel like that was inappropriate,” she said, pointing out that Redmond and BFF Stephanie Hollman had gone to a strip club last season. “I’m not the girl either that goes to strip clubs. I don’t. I know you guys go to strip clubs. As mothers, why would you go to strip clubs?”

The question immediately upset Hollman. “Why are you judging? You are judging,” she said, confessing to viewers, “Don’t ever question my parenting. If she can’t get her panties out of her ass that’s her problem. I’m a damn good parent.”

Westcott claimed she wasn’t the one judging. “You all are judging me for saying I thought that was inappropriate. It’s okay to be conservative,” she said.

The debate then turned to class, which played even more on Redmond’s insecurity. “If anybody accepts somebody for who they are, that’s me. I’m not the one who judges somebody because I don’t have a Highland f—— Park zip code,” Redmond said, referring to the affluent Dallas suburb in which Westcott lives.

“Listen to yourself. You just said that I was judging you. All I was saying was have a sense of humor,” Redmond continued. “How shallow do you have to be to judge somebody by their zip code? Some people are born with a silver spoon in their mouth and some people aren’t. It shouldn’t matter.

She added: “You’re saying that I’m judging you because you don’t accept a freaking dildo? What is so far up your ass that you can’t just have a conversation and laugh it off? Do you not fart? Do you not burp?”

No matter how much Redmond pushed, Westcott wasn’t budging. “We are different people,” she said. “I wasn’t born with a silver spoon but I was born with manners. …You guys are sitting here talking about farting and burping. …I don’t talk about that at a beautiful white linen table.

Then, Westcott decided to pray on some of Redmond’s biggest insecurities. “I know a lot of people in Dallas that talk about you and Stephanie, saying it’s disgusting,” Westcott told her.

Neither Hollman or Redmond appreciated the dig.

“What the f—?” Hollman wondered to viewers. “Why is she lumping me in with Brandi and why the hell would she go around telling us what other people in Dallas think of us? It’s f—— rude.”

“I don’t give a f— what anybody else says about me in Dallas,” Redmond said. “The only thing I care about is the people I surround myself with and love me. And that’s the different between me and you because you care what everybody else thinks of you.”

In the end, the conversation was dropped. But it was clear this was only the beginning.

“I think the deeper issue between Brandi and Kameron is class,” Carey Deuber explained. “Brandi’s been through a lot in her life and I think she’s done a lot to get where she is. So I think for Kameron to say something [about her zip code and how she was raised], it’s super offensive to Brandi.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.