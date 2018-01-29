It’s about to be a girl fight on The Challenge: Vendettas.

While squabbles between contestants are never in short order on MTV’s long-running competition show, season 31 has changed it up a bit by adding stars from its U.K. reality shows in the mix, creating even more conflicts.

Enter Are You the One?‘s Kam Williams and Ex on the Beach‘s Melissa Reeves from the U.K., both rookies trying to prove themselves, and it’s going to get ugly. Check out the video above for PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the two trading words on the show’s upcoming episode airing Tuesday night.

The fight seems to start after Williams confronts Reeves and threatens to tell her what people really think about her, leading Reeves to put her hair up and get back in Williams’ face.

But it doesn’t seem like the two are getting physical just yet, with a group of other cast members standing around them to see if the two will actually escalate the argument. Which, from the preview MTV showed last week, it seems like it will.

Watch how it all started above and tune in Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV to see how it plays out.