Kaley Cuoco Reflects on Ryan Sweeting Divorce: He 'Was Not the Person I Originally Met'

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about what went wrong in her relationship with ex-husband Ryan Sweeting.

In the May issue of Cosmopolitan, the 32-year-old star of The Big Bang Theory reveals that after her first husband “completely changed” throughout the course of their relationship, she didn’t know whether she’d ever feel ready to walk down the aisle with somebody else again.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me,” Cuoco, who is currently engaged to Karl Cook, tells Cosmopolitan in the magazine’s cover story.

Cuoco and the former tennis player got engaged in September 2013 after a whirlwind three month-long romance, but just 21 months later, the pair announced they were splitting up.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Cuoco filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kaley Cuoco Jason Kim/Cosmopolitan

RELATED: Engaged Kaley Cuoco Is Getting Her Happy Ending! Inside Her Love Life’s Ups and Downs

“I married someone the first time who completely changed,” Cuoco tells Cosmopolitan. “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Ryan Sweeting and Kaley Cuoco Kevin Winter/Getty

Despite getting burned, Cuoco says the heartbreak ultimately led her to Cook, whom the 32-year-old recently described to PEOPLE as “my perfect match.”

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl,” she tells Cosmopolitan.

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco Splash News Online

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kaley Cuoco Jason Kim/Cosmopolitan

Cuoco also opens up to Cosmopolitan about how it feels to be the second-highest-paid actress on television.

“I spent my entire 20s on this show. I didn’t have to fight for pay… Knowing what it feels like [to be paid as an equal], I will always take that stand for myself.”

And the 32-year-old’s aspirations don’t stop with acting — she also runs her own production company called, Yes, Norman Productions, which is named after her pet pit bull.

“I want to be a full-on girl boss. I’ve been in the business so long, and I’ve worked with the best. I don’t let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own f—ing company. You don’t have to be a guy in a suit. I want this to be a big company. I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That’s what I’m excited about,” she adds.

Cuoco’s full Cosmopolitan interview hits stands April 10.