The Big Bang Theory V. Hidden Figures: Kaley Cuoco Ribs Jim Parsons for Switching Tables at SAG Awards

The seating arrangements at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards are already stirring up drama.

During a red carpet interview with E!’s Brad Goreski, Kaley Cuoco found out her Big Bang Theory costar Jim Parsons wouldn’t be sitting with the cast at the Big Bang table, but instead with his Hidden Figures costars at the film’s table.

“Do you hear this? He just moves right into the Hidden Figures table!” she said, feigning outrage. “This is news to me, if you couldn’t tell.”

“They have kindly put our tables close together,” said Parsons, 43, with a laugh.

“Would it be weird if I sat at the Modern Family table? I’m just wondering. I’m confused!” quipped Cuoco, 31. “We’ll see. I’m just trying to stir up rumors. … All jokes aside, I love you so much.”

See u on 📺 in a few! #sagawards #bigbangtheory #hiddenfigures A photo posted by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

And regardless of seating arrangements, the evening is a big one for both the popular CBS series and the powerful box office hit: The Big Bang Theory is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, and Hidden Figures is nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.