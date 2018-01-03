'Kiss the Cook!' Kaley Cuoco Gushes About the Year Ahead with Fiancé Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is looking forward to a very full 2018 with her fiancé Karl Cook.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress — who ended the year with Cook in a day of “pure magic” at Disneyland — shared a sweet photo of she and Cook to Instagram on New Year’s Day, gushing in the caption about their life ahead as husband and wife.

“Here’s to you, love,” she wrote in the caption. “You made 2017 end with perfection. Can’t wait to [kiss] the Cook for all the years to come… #kcsquared.”

Cuoco and Cook got engaged in November after nearly two years of dating. Cook announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a video of her joyous reaction to the proposal.

“Well, after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… of she said yes!” the professional equestrian captioned his footage of the actress sobbing uncontrollably.

“Still crying,” Cuoco captioned the same video on her social media. “Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!”

This exciting time comes just over two years after Cuoco went through a divorce from Ryan Sweeting. In September 2013 — just three months after they were first spotted together — Cuoco got engaged to the former tennis player. The couple tied the knot Dec. 31, 2013, at a fire-and-ice-themed wedding, but split 21 months later.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that the difficult breakup never made the star give up hope that there was still someone special out there for her.

“From the beginning, Kaley was crazy about Karl,” the insider said. “They have so much in common and he makes her so happy. She went through such a tough time with her divorce from Ryan, but she never gave up on finding love again. She’s really a romantic!”

“She can’t wait to get married,” added the source. “They’re both so excited and happy.”