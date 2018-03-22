Kaley Cuoco Says She's 'Excited to Be a Typical Bride' and Plan Her Upcoming Wedding

Between filming for The Big Bang Theory, managing her own production company and taking care of her three adorable pups, Kaley Cuoco is one busy bride-to-be.
Though the actress still has four more episodes left to shoot for season 11 of the hit sitcom, she says she’ll be entering full wedding planning mode with her fiancé Karl Cook when it wraps.
“I’m very excited to be a typical bride and start planning all the fun little nuances and things that we’re going to do,” Cuoco, 32, told PEOPLE before the The Big Bang Theory’s PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Cuoco and Cook, 27, got engaged in November after nearly two years of dating.
Cook announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a video of her joyous reaction to the proposal. “Well, after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… of she said yes!” the professional equestrian captioned his footage of the actress sobbing uncontrollably.
“Still crying,” Cuoco captioned the same video on her social media. “Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!”
Earlier in March, Cuoco told PEOPLE that she and Cook are eager to tie the knot and “don’t want to wait much longer.”
“He is my perfect match,” she said. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”
She also revealed, “I can honestly say that all of the animals will be part of our wedding, for sure.”
Though she’s certain about the future of her marriage, Cuoco can’t say the same about the future of The Big Bang Theory. Though the show has been renewed through season 12, it’s still a mystery as to whether that’ll be the end.
“I don’t think there really will be my life without it,” Cuoco said. “I think it’ll always be there and always be running and we’ll always have those fans. It’s always going to be a part of me.”
Executive producer Chuck Lorre weighed in and said that at this time, the team is just trying to figure out how to get through season 11.
“All shows except The Simpsons come to an end,” he said. “At some time, we will wrap it up and someone will tell us it’s time to wrap it up. It’s certainly not my call.”
The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on CBS.