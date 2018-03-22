Kaley Cuoco Says She's 'Excited to Be a Typical Bride' and Plan Her Upcoming Wedding

Between filming for The Big Bang Theory, managing her own production company and taking care of her three adorable pups, Kaley Cuoco is one busy bride-to-be. Though the actress still has four more episodes left to shoot for season 11 of the hit sitcom, she says she’ll be entering full wedding planning mode with her fiancé Karl Cook when it wraps. “I’m very excited to be a typical bride and start planning all the fun little nuances and things that we’re going to do,” Cuoco, 32, told PEOPLE before the The Big Bang Theory’s PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Cuoco and Cook, 27, got engaged in November after nearly two years of dating. Cook announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a video of her joyous reaction to the proposal. “Well, after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… of she said yes!” the professional equestrian captioned his footage of the actress sobbing uncontrollably. “Still crying,” Cuoco captioned the same video on her social media. “Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” Splash News Online Earlier in March, Cuoco told PEOPLE that she and Cook are eager to tie the knot and “don’t want to wait much longer.” “He is my perfect match,” she said. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.” She also revealed, “I can honestly say that all of the animals will be part of our wedding, for sure.” Source: Kaley cuoco/Instagram