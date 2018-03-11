Kaley Cuoco and Fiancé Karl Cook Are Eager to Tie the Knot: 'We Don't Want to Wait Much Longer'

It’s not just puppy love for Kaley Cuoco.

The Big Bang Theory star, 32, gushed about fiancé Karl Cook at Saturday’s Paw Works’ James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala, where she shared hosting duties with Brad Goreski.

“He is my perfect match,” she told PEOPLE. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Cuoco added that while it was practically love at first sight, those feelings only grew as the couple got to know each other more.

“We connected very quickly, but I only found out over time how similar we both were, how similar that we are,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy…’ I think that I used to think that opposites attract, but in my situation, us being so similar and liking the same things, it really works for us.”

Since getting engaged in November, just over two years after Cuoco went through a very divorce from Ryan Sweeting, she said the couple is more and more eager to tie the knot.

“It’s going great! We can’t wait!” the actress said of getting ready. “We are really, honestly excited, we don’t want to wait much longer. We both really want to do this, we are so happy, and we want to move forward in our life.”

