Things are still going great for Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Karl Cook – even if they don’t quite share all of the same interests.

“I have an amazing boyfriend, and life couldn’t be better,” The Big Bang Theory star told Extra‘s Mario Lopez during an interview at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The pair both love of horses – in fact, Cook is a professional equestrian. “So he teaches me a thing or two,” Cuoco said.

Cook doesn’t exactly feel the same about all of Cuoco’s passions, though – namely, “yoga, yoga and more yoga.”

“It’s my favorite thing,” she explained, noting that she “brought him to one yoga class, and he said that he enjoyed it, but he’s not coming back.”

“He’s says, ‘I’m sticking to the horses,’ and I get it, totally get it,” she added.

Cuoco and Cook started dating in spring 2016. She split from husband Ryan Sweeting in the fall of 2015, filing for divorce after 21 months of marriage. (The proceedings were finalized last May.)

Asked by PEOPLE last month if marriage is in the cards again, Cuoco said that she’s “open to anything.”

“I don’t know what the path is going to take,” she said. “But I’m very happy right now.”