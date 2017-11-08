The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Tried on Wedding Dresses All Day' in New York City

Is Kaitlyn Bristowe ready to say yes to the dress?

The Bachelorette alum got engaged to her fiancé Shawn Booth on the season 19 finale in 2015, and now she’s trying on wedding gowns!

Bristowe, 32, took to social media on Monday to share a sneak peek at the end of her day at a wedding dress showroom in New York City.

“Okay, that is a wrap. I’m still in white,” said Bristowe, who sported a short, plunging white mini dress as she panned the camera over multiple bridal gowns. “Now it’s off to a night to honor Steve Martin and Kermit the frog.”

Wedding dress designer Hayley Paige also shared a snap with Bristowe on her Instagram Story.

After departing the showroom, Bristowe attended the Drama League’s 34th Annual Benefit Gala at the Plaza Hotel — which honored Steve Martin — in the same white dress.

Later in the evening, after returning home, Bristowe opened up about her eventful day: “I had a very long day today, but in the best way possible.”

“I tried on wedding dresses all day. Exciting stuff,” she shared while laying in bed. “Then I went to the night honoring Steve Martin, coolest thing ever! So much singing and dancing, met so many great people.”

WATCH: What ‘The Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Eats in a Day

In May, the former Bachelorette and Booth celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement.

“Cheers to the longest engagement ever,” Bristowe captioned a sweet slideshow of photos of the two. “I like that we don’t feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don’t have a date set, and I kind of like you.”

“Best 2 years ever,” she added. “Happy Anniversary Shawn B. I love you! Swipe for a couple oldie pics that make me smile. We look like babies.”

Booth, 30, also shared his own heartfelt message alongside a picture of his fiancée. “I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman!” he wrote. “Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk.”

Last month, Bristowe opened up to PEOPLE about her move to New York City and her relationship with Booth.

“I’m very excited to be a full-blown New Yorker,” said Bristowe, who will be hosting Home for the Holidays, a Broadway show at the August Wilson Theatre in November and December.

Of her romance with Booth, she shared, “I truly think Shawn and myself are supposed to be together. We want to work through any challenges — we will fight for anything because our relationship is meant to be.”