After audiences stopped watching, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth‘s off-camera life together began — in New York City.

Bristowe and Booth — who got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette — returned to the site of their first real date this week, and documented the outing on Instagram.

“Two and a half years ago, we had our first date with no cameras, at The Wren in N.Y.C.,” wrote Bristowe. “It was so crazy to be able to hold hands in public, take pics together, and we were so excited to start our real relationship!”

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Continued the 32-year-old, “We went back last night, still held hands, took more pics, AND we still feel excited. PRETTY NEAT!!!”

Alongside the message, Bristowe shared a photo of herself and Booth posing at the bar and restaurant in the city’s NoHo neighborhood.

In February 2016, Bristowe told PEOPLE of life after wrapping the show, “We were so excited to be normal.”

“For so long [while the show was airing], we were separated and told we couldn’t do this or do that. It was the most exciting thing in the world when we could go on our first date together!”

Bristowe and Booth are currently living in N.Y.C. while she hosts Home for the Holidays, a Broadway show at the August Wilson Theatre.

“There is so much energy here,” Booth, 30, told PEOPLE. “I missed the weather, the winter and the snow, especially for the holidays. We’re so excited. And it feels like it’s brought us closer together.”