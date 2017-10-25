Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking on the Big Apple!

“I’m very excited to be a full-blown New Yorker,” Bristowe tells PEOPLE. The former Bachelorette star will be hosting Home for the Holidays, a Broadway show at the August Wilson Theatre in November and December.

“Growing up in Canada, I can handle the cold, but it’s a whole new ballgame being in the city,” says Bristowe, 32, who currently lives in Nashville with her fiancé Shawn Booth, 30. “It’s like a winter wonderland.”

And for Bristowe and Booth, who will be living together in the city for the duration of the show, East Coast means being closer to family too. “Shawn’s family’s Thanksgiving in Connecticut is a big deal — they call it Thanksmas. So we’ll be able to do that, which is so nice.”

As they approach the two-and-a-half year mark of their relationship, Bristowe, who also hosts the podcast, Off the Vine, reveals why she thinks they’ve been able to make it work, despite other Bachelor relationships that haven’t gone the distance.

“I honestly think it depends on the people,” says Bristowe. “I truly think Shawn and myself are supposed to be together. We want to work through any challenges — we will fight for anything because our relationship is meant to be.”

And so, it seems, was Bristowe’s new Broadway venture. “Since I was little, my dream was to be on a stage singing or dancing,” she says. “I’ve maybe been putting it out into the universe since I was five. And now, it’s finally happening!”