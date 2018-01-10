Kaitlyn Bristowe is keeping it real.

The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a makeup-free selfie with an empowering caption.

“This is gonna mess up my [aesthetically] pleasing feed and I don’t really care,” she wrote. “After 2 months on Broadway, getting dolled up with full hair and makeup, this is how I normally look.”

Bristowe, 32, temporarily moved from Nashville to New York City with her fiancé Shawn Booth while she hosted Home for the Holidays, a Broadway show at the August Wilson Theatre, throughout November and December.

“It’s been a whirlwind and I have just been ‘on’ for a while now,” she said. “Poor Shawn, but I have been run down, moody, tired, cranky, irritable, and probably smell bad because I hate showering. Just wanted to remind you today while scrolling, that you’re beautiful, Instagram is a highlight reel, and we all have things to work on. But work on the inside this year, scroll less, love more, and the outside will fall into place. Let’s make 2018 the year of #Realstagram and mix one in every once and a while! Who’s with me?”

RELATED: They Woke Up Like This! Celebs’ Best Makeup-Free Selfies

RELATED VIDEO: Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Heading to Vegas?

That’s not the first time Bristowe has encouraged fans to post their own “realstagrams.” Last summer, she opened up about body image and insecurity after weeks of traveling.

“I’m tired, run down, I’ve been eating hotel and airport food, I’m puffy, sick, and I had the time of my life,” she captioned a photo. “I even said out loud yesterday, ‘I am so lucky.’ But while I was in Mexico, I thought to myself, if I am here and I don’t take a sexy professional pic in my bikini, did I even go to Mexico? I found myself doing the compare thing.”

“I don’t know if you noticed but it feels like if you go on The Bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot,” she said. “Which is a ton of pressure. Yes. I’m tiny, but I have cellulite, and insecurities. I’m actually insecure about how scrawny my arms are. I work hard to be healthy, and love my body, but also drink wine and eat McDonalds. (Had it twice this week.)”

“I should have taken a sexy bikini photo. And I should have done it without filtering or editing it, with a bad angle, for a good #Realstagram photo,” she continued. “Because real is sexy too. So here’s my real pic. I’m run down, tired, greasy, full of McDonalds, but I had one of the best 3 weeks of my life. Let’s keep this movement going.”