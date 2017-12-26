Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Goes Topless in Sexy Christmas Photo with Fiancé Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe bared most of her holiday spirit in a racy Christmas photo shared by her fiancé Shawn Booth.

The Bachelorette alum appeared in a photo shared to Booth’s Instagram page on Monday, posing topless with her naked back facing the camera while holding two syrup bottles as Booth held a pan and watched her.

“Pass the syrYUPP! #merrychristmas #tradition,” Booth captioned the photo.

The two met, fell in love and got engaged on season 11 of The Bachelorette. In November, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about moving to from Nashville to New York City and beginning a new life.

“There is so much energy here,” Booth said, having grown up in Connecticut. “I missed the weather, the winter, and the snow, especially for the holidays. We’re so excited. And it feels like it’s brought us closer together.”

Bristowe added, “We were actually here for the show. We were in New York City for a week filming but it’s definitely a different experience now. We can explore the city together, and I don’t have to share her with 20 other guys!”

During an interview on The Morning Breath in November, Bristowe revealed she has two gowns for her wedding. While choosing dresses, she said her excitement for planning her big day had been ignited, something she’s trying to pass on to Booth.

“I want him to go try on a tuxedo or something to get him in the mood,” she shared as she turned to Booth and said, “I want you to do something that gets you in the mood because it did get me in the mood.”