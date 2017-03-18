The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs

Kaitlyn Bristowe is putting her family plan in place.
The former Bachelorette is freezing her eggs, according to an Instagram post by her fiancé Shawn Booth on Friday.
“Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks!” he wrote in the caption of the photo which featured his thumbs up and Bristowe’s head in his lap, sleeping. “Very proud of her taking control of our future and continuing to empower others! #ovaeggfreezing.”
Bristowe, 31, also answered a fan’s question on Twitter on March 10, when asked what caused her to freeze her eggs. She responded: “I’m taking control of my future! As a woman there’s always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when IM ready.”
She isn’t the only one to have frozen her eggs. Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Wadd, who is currently engaged to Evan Bass, went through the process one year ago.
So happy to celebrate my year anniversary of freezing my eggs! With @whitb624 at my side and the @ovaeggfreezing staff (that now feels like family) I'm still so happy with my decision! @theebass and I are SO excited to have kids together, but I also have the best backup plan just in case I need a little help! Anyone who wants to take control of their future, or wants some more information go to www.ovaeggfreezing.com ❤ (also I did video diaries the whole way though the experience on their website! So also check those out too!) (hair @hairbycm makeup @rosemary.monica )
“I had a lot of hormonal problems for years and years and years,” she shared on Instagram. “Five years ago, they told me they didn’t think that I could have kids…Now I don’t have to worry about that anymore and now I have the best backup plan in the entire world.”
FROM COINAGE: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift
Booth and Bristowe are not in any rush to get married, much less have kids right away, they told PEOPLE in an interview in February.
“The pressure doesn’t get to us at all,” Booth said of marriage. “We only knew each other for ten weeks before I proposed. We’re both normal people and the most normal thing we can do is wait.”
Adds his bride-to-be: “We’re living together, we’re enjoying being engaged. When we start to plan, we’ll let everybody know!”