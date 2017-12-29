Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry's Best Friend Rebecca Hayter Denies They Are Dating

Kailyn Lowry‘s best friend is speaking out against those who claim the two are dating.

Rebecca Hayter, who frequently appears on the Teen Mom 2 star’s Instagram, tells PEOPLE the two are just friends “against popular opinion.”

On Thursday, Hayter tweeted out against people claiming she and Lowry were in a relationship, writing, “You all need to get more creative with these DM’s. At least send something funny like a joke or meme. The heart eyes and the “Are you and Kail dating” get old.”

You all need to get more creative with these DM’s. At least send something funny like a joke or meme. The heart eyes and the “Are you and Kail dating” get old. — Rebecca Hayter (@hayter25) December 28, 2017

Lowry retweeted with a response of her own, writing, “Obviously we are.”

Obviously we are https://t.co/uYp2WBadPZ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 29, 2017

The duo spends much time while going on trips together with Lowry’s three children. Hayter says she knows Lowry “better than anyone,” but is “happily in love with my girlfriend” Leah Makarevich.

“Kail is happily falling back in love with herself,” Hayter jokes.

Lowry is, however, back in the dating game, revealing in November during a Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley podcast that she had a girlfriend.

When asked by Chrisley, 27, if she has a girlfriend, Lowry, 25, said, “Yeah.”

“And have y’all been on a legitimate date?” Chrisley asked.

“I mean, yes and no,” Lowry said. “We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard because I have kids, I have a baby.”

Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux Russell — whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez— in August. She has two other children: Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln Marshall, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Despite being a busy working mother, Lowry said her relationship with her new girlfriend began as a friendship.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Has a Girlfriend: ‘It More or Less Just Happened’

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” Lowry said. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

“They say those are the best relationships,” Chrisley said.

“Well, so far so good,” Lowry said, laughing.

The mother of three has also been linked to Dominique Potter, who has frequently shared photos of the two together on Instagram.

Potter shared a photo of herself and Lowry in November sitting side-by-side in the car, as well as a photo of the pair holding hands with the caption, “It’s all good over on this side 👀🌞.”