Kailyn Lowry Tears Up Seeing Her Ex on Life Support on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Tears fell as Kailyn Lowry refused to read the hurtful letter she’d previously written to her ex during the “pulling the plug” experience on the the latest episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

In this exclusive clip, Dr. V makes the Teen Mom 2 star go through this emotional exercise to see if, after something horrible happened, she would continue to take her ex Javi Marroquin for granted.

“Seeing him on life support has brought up all these emotions and all these memories,” Dr. V said. “I bet there’s still some life in that relationship.”

Sure enough, when asked to read a letter she wrote Marroquin in which she said she never wanted her sons to grow up to be like him, Lowry couldn’t. “Even though I have said the things that I wrote in the letter a million times, it wasn’t appropriate in the time and place,” she explained.

Asked what she would say to him, Lowry said, “I care about you so much, and I never knocked you as a father, and I’ll make sure that our son is taken care of.”

“I didn’t think you were gonna cry. But I wanted to hear that you upset,” Marroquin later told her.

Lowry and Marroquin split in December 2015 following three years of marriage and agreed last summer to share joint custody of their son Lincoln. But that hasn’t stopped them from airing their grievances with each other on social media.

In February, the Air Force airman, 24, called the Hustle and Heart author, 25, a liar on Twitter, where they butted heads after she told a fan she’d be open to having more children. “I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird,” he wrote Feb. 6.

She responded in a since-deleted tweet, “You blamed me for miscarrying and our marriage was toxic, Why would I want more kids with you?”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.