Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Poses Nude to Celebrate Turning 26: 'Birthday Suit for the Birthday Girl'

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry celebrated the skin she is in with a nude photo.

Lowry turned 26 on Wednesday and marked her birthday by stripping down for a black and white photoshoot.

The reality star shared one of the photos with fans on Instagram. In the saucy snap, the mom of three revealed her numerous tattoos while she sat with her legs and arms crossed to shield her chest.

“Birthday suit for the birthday girl 😉🎂🎉,” she wrote in the caption, adding several hashtags that celebrated her curves. “by @wendydarlingphotography #naked #lovetheskinyourein #boudoir#birthday #womenempowerment#curvesaresexy #mom.”

And the star was really feeling herself – as she should – and had no time for fans who did not feel the same way.

One user commented, “Why did you do this? WHY? It’s not worth it. Keep your clothes on,” to which the mother of three replied with, “because I do what I want. Little fact, more of my body is covered then some girls cover with clothes on. Don’t judge what you don’t understand. Have a great one!”

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Fellow Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska shared her admiration by commenting, “You look AMAZING!!”

The TV reality star recently went on vacation in Hawaii with another MTV costar, Leah Messer, where she appeared happy to bask in the sun.

“Just out here making memories with this babe 😍😘 @leahdawn92mtv,” she captioned the photo.

Lowry opened up about her body image struggles in January, sharing that she had experienced online bullying about her weight.

“Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW,” she tweeted. “The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement [sic]. Sure I put myself out there. But never in my life have I seen or felt cruelty like I have lately.”

The co-host of Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley has considered plastic surgery but recently she changed her mind about undergoing multiple procedures in Miami, Florida, which would have included liposuction and a breast augmentation.

“I didn’t go through w my surgeries in Miami so let’s sell unflattering pix of Kail @ the beach so everyone can see her fat & cellulite to make her regret cancelling [sic],” she wrote, later adding, “Ok I’m done crying about it.”