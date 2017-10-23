It was a happy day for Kailyn Lowry and her baby boy!

The Teen Mom 2 recently took a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth with her youngest child, Lux Russell, where the mother and son channeled Minnie and Mickey Mouse during their time at Disneyland.

“Lux’s first time at Disneyland! 🔮🎃” Lowry, 25, captioned an Instagram post shared Sunday featuring two images of the mother and son captured at the Southern California amusement park.

For their Disneyland day, the mother of three wore a set of black and purple bedazzled ears while little Lux sported a blue and black Mickey Mouse ear hat personalized in white font with “Lux’s 1st visit 2017” printed on the back.

Lowry announced she was expecting her third child on her blog in February, though she didn’t reveal the identity of the father until May, when she confirmed it is her longtime friend Chris Lopez. She and Lopez welcomed baby Lux on Aug. 5 and had only referred to him as “Baby Lo.”

But after weeks of waiting, Lowry officially revealed on Oct. 1 the name she chose for her third child.

The MTV personality made the big announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her son lying on top of a custom Highway 3 blanket with his name on it.

“Lux Russell, 08/05/17,” she captioned the sweet picture. “7 lbs. 15 oz., 19¾” born at 3 a.m. on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official.”

Lowry is already mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Lowry opened up about the possibility of having more children, and revealed that she’d like to have a girl in the future.

“I’m open to more kids, but I’m not going to try right now,” she said. “Right now, I’m pretty good where I’m at. But, yeah, one day.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.