Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry Shares Precious New Photo of Sleeping Baby Lo

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Good morning ☀️ #babylo

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

It was a “good morning” in Kailyn Lowry‘s house!

Last month, the Teen Mom 2 star’s life changed forever when she welcomed her third child into the world: a son, whom she is referring to as baby Lo.

On Wednesday, the MTV personality shared a precious new photo of her little boy cuddled up in a blanket and soundly sleeping.

“Good morning ☀️ #babylo,” she captioned the sweet Instagram image.

Since Lowry, 25, brought baby Lo home in August, she has shared multiple photos of her growing infant to social media, including his 1-month milestone and the family’s first photo shoot.

HAPPY ONE MONTH, BABY LO 💙✨” she wrote.

Part 2! Can't wait to see the professional ones by @meaganreadyphotography @wendydarling.photo 🖤

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

The 25-year-old MTV star revealed in a February blog post that she was expecting her third child, then confirmed on May 2 that the baby’s father is her friend Chris Lopez.

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she wrote in the February blog post. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle heart, I can and I will survive anything.”

She added, “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

On her blog Monday, Lowry — she is also mother to Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) — shared graphic details of baby Lo’s birth.

“I said ‘I CANNOT DO THIS WITHOUT MEDS’ and all the sudden I feel my body almost like curl up into a ball and then I turned into Super Saiyan, as Chris said, and sprawl out, arching my back, the nurses are yelling now, ‘chin to chest’ and baby was out 2 pushes later. 3 am on the dot,” she wrote.

“They put baby on my chest and ask ‘do you want to know what you had?’ I’m in tears, and say yes! ‘IT’S A BOY!’ i’m crying, I cannot believe how much hair he has,” she continued. “Literally everything, from start to finish was 2 hours.”