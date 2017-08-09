Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Shares Sweet First Photos of Newborn Son

Kailyn Lowry became a mom for the third time within the past week, and she’s now soaking up the cuddles at home with the newest member of her little family.

The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed on Twitter Saturday that she gave birth to her third child: a son, who she is referring to as “baby Lo.” And now, the MTV personality is introducing her newborn to her fans and followers!

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Lowry — she revealed on Twitter in early May that the father of her third child is Chris Lopez — shared three photos of her baby boy on her Instagram account.

“Baby Lo 💙,” she captioned the first image, which captured the new mom wearing her hair wrapped in a towel with baby Lo sleeping on her chest.

Baby Lo 💙 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

“Nothing compares 💙 #motherofboys #momx3,” she wrote about the second post, which featured her two older sons — Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) — holding their baby brother in two sweet images.

Nothing compares 💙 #motherofboys #momx3 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Lowry graduated college in May and admitted earlier this year that she was nervous bout her third journey to motherhood.

FROM PEN: Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Identity of the Father of Her Third Child

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” she wrote in a February blog post.

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she later added. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle heart, I can and I will survive anything.”

“Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait,” she continued. “My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Teen Mom 2 returns July 17 on MTV.