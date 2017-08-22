Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Shares Sweet First Family Photos Since Giving Birth to Baby Lo

Kailyn Lowry‘s newborn son may only be a few weeks old, but he’s already mastered his photo shoot skills!

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her third son in early August and has been spending time at home with her children — Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) and 3-week-old “baby Lo” (whom she shares with her friend Chris Lopez) — since giving birth.

This past week, Lowry, 25, had her first family photo shoot with her three little boys, which was captured both in and outside.

“Our first family pictures! 👣🔮” she captioned an Instagram photo that showcased herself and her sons snuggled up on her bed.

On Monday, the MTV personality posted a second shot from the shoot of her little smiling (and sleeping!) family standing outside under the shade of a tree during golden hour.

Lowry, who graduated college in May, revealed in a February blog post that she was expecting again and admitted that she was nervous bout her third journey to motherhood.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she wrote. “Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

But in the weeks since she became a mom for a third time, Lowry has quickly adjusted to the family’s newest little addition.

Days after giving birth, Lowry shared first photos of “baby Lo” to social media, including one of him sleeping on her chest.

“Nothing compares 💙 #motherofboys #momx3,” she wrote about a second post.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.