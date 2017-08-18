Teen Mom 2 'Mother Hustler' Kailyn Lowry Shares Multitasking Breastfeeding Photo with 'Baby Lo'

Kailyn Lowry might have her hands full with three little boys, but she’s mastering the role of a multitasking mama!

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed the newest little addition to her family – a baby boy whom she is referring to as “baby Lo” — two weeks ago and has been soaking up the snuggles with the newborn since bringing him home.

On Friday, the MTV personality shared two sweet new Instagram photos of herself holding the infant on the couch in her living room: the first of her smiling and gazing down at her son’s face and the other of her breastfeeding while holding a black beverage tumbler that reads “mother hustler” in gold and white text.

“Baby Lo 💕 #motherhustler,” 25-year-old Lowry captioned the heartwarming post.

Days after giving birth to her third son — she revealed on Twitter in early May that the father of her third child is Chris Lopez — Lowry shared first photos of “baby Lo” to social media, including one of him sleeping on her chest.

“Nothing compares 💙 #motherofboys #momx3,” she wrote about the second post, which featured her two older sons — Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) — holding their baby brother.

Lowry, who graduated college in May, revealed in a February blog post that she was expecting again and admitted that she was nervous bout her third journey to motherhood.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she wrote. “Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she later added. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle heart, I can and I will survive anything.”

This October, she will star on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars with Marroquin, from whom she split in December 2015 following three years of marriage.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.