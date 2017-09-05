Kailyn Lowry Served with Child Support Petition from Ex Javi Marroquin: ‘It Feels Like a Slap in the Face’

Kailyn Lowry is bracing for another potentially contentious scenario with her ex-husband.

The Teen Mom 2 star was surprised to be served with a petition for child support from Javi Marroquin on Monday night’s episode.

Lowry, 25, told an MTV producer that Marroquin did not let her know he was filing the court documents.

“I always knew he had it in his back pocket, but I didn’t think that he would actually file,” she said about the possibility that he could file for child support. “It says the petition is for child support and medical support.”

The mother of three said it wouldn’t make sense for her to provide health insurance for their son, Lincoln, when Marroquin’s employment offered it already.

She also explained that Marroquin’s parents lived with him and helped him take care of Lincoln from time to time.

“He told me it was for a savings account,” Lowry told the MTV producer. “But no — it’s because he wants to be spiteful, and he … wants the money.”

“I feel like it’s a slap in the face, but nothing Javi does surprises me anymore. At all,” she said.

The petition comes after Lowry filed an order of protection against Marroquin, limiting their contact to written communication via email or text message, and solely about matters concerning their son. Marroquin was also prohibited from coming within 100 yards of Lowry.

She withdrew the order on last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 to allow both of them attend their son’s first soccer practice together.

The two finalized their divorce during the July premiere of the MTV reality show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.