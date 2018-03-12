Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals Whether She & Ex Javi Marroquin Are Getting Back Together

Teen Mom 2′s Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight when it comes to whether she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin are rekindling their romance.

The mother of three, 25, tweeted to those wondering the status of their relationship after Marroquin teased that they were getting back together.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all b——,” she tweeted on Saturday.

It was hours before Lowry followed up her train of thought when she tweeted again, writing, “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?”

In a third tweet, she wrote, “If you have a child w someone idc [I don’t care] how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent,” which might have been a reference to Lowry’s feud with Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus when she was dating Marroquin.

Despite her troubles with Marroquin, who she shares 4-year-old son Lincoln, she tweeted that she could always rely on her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera for support. She and Rivera share 8-year-old son Isaac Elliot.

“And the only one who has truly had my back is Jo,” she tweeted.

Lowry continued, “That all being said, i wouldn’t go back to Javi. That man f—— me over time and time again. & I’ve kept all his dirty little secrets. Never defended myself when i should have.”

“And then he has the audacity to go on twitter and IG as if we are working things out. Well, my friends, I’m sorry that’s not true. Don’t click on those articles.”

In January, Marroquin appeared on Lowry’s podcast Coffee Convos to discuss if they would ever get back together.

“I just think that there is a lot of history between us that neither one of us will ever let go,” Marroquin said. “Even if we were to try it again in the future, it wouldn’t work because I know the type of person I am and the type of person she is. We argue. It just wouldn’t happen.”

He added that getting back together with Lowry “wouldn’t be healthy.”

Lowry, who also has 7-month-old son Lux Russell with longtime friend Chris Lopez, agreed, saying, “I couldn’t have said it better. I don’t think we could get back together.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.