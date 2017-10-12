Kailyn Lowry Responds to Jenelle Evans' Threat to Quit Teen Mom: 'I Don't Care What She Does'

Not all the stars of Teen Mom 2 are on the same page about their show.

PEOPLE Now caught up with star Kailyn Lowry on Thursday, and she opened up about her costar Jenelle Evans‘ recent threat to quit the MTV reality show after alleging that the network treats its talent “as if we are in a freak show and in cages.”

“I think we all feel differently,” said Lowry, 25. “I have to disagree with her statement about MTV. As far as I can see it, you wouldn’t have stuck with the show for eight years if that was the case, so I’ll leave that there.”

As for how she would react if Evans, 25, did quit the show?

“I don’t care what Jenelle does,” Lowry said.

Evans’ anger was sparked after Monday’s episode depicted marital tension between her and her husband David Eason.

“It’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally,” she wrote on Instagram. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. … Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got.”

Evans also slammed producers for adding subtitles to scenes with her 3-year-old son Kaiser, who undergoes speech therapy.

“MTV feels the need to keep it in their story and put the subtitle in ‘feed me,’ ” she said. “I’ve blocked all my producers numbers. I will not stand for the negative s— anymore. I’ll be off social media for a while to be focusing on solely my family.”

Evans later told PEOPLE that she couldn’t stop crying after watching the episode and feels as though she is “always portrayed as ‘the bad one’ to them no matter how much I change.”

“I don’t like the fact that I’ve changed for the better and [I am] happily married, yet [people] perceive David as some angry dad that gets annoyed by his children,” she said. “Or, if MTV does not have the drama from the storyline they want, they try to create drama as hard as they can.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry & Juelia Kinney on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars ‘Reopening Some Old Wounds’

As for Lowry, she’s focused on her own family. The mother of three shares son Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Lincoln Marshall, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 2-month-old son Lux Russell with her longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Lowry is doing her best to maintain relationships with all three men, and she and Marroquin, 24, are set to star in the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

“I mean, Jo and I are always pretty good,” she told PEOPLE Now. “I forget he’s around sometimes because we just get along so well! The other two, Javi and Chris, have just been a roller coaster of emotions.”

As for her advice for future moms?

“Don’t have three baby daddies,” she warned.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv, and Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.