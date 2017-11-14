Kailyn Lowry On Her Relationship with Ex Chris Lopez: 'He Cheated On Me My Whole Pregnancy'

Kailyn Lowry revealed she and her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez do not have contact anymore on Teen Mom 2‘s reunion on Monday night.

The reality star, 25, opened up to Dr. Drew about the status of her relationship with the father of her newborn son, Lux Russell.

“Chris and I haven’t seen each other in a month,” she said. “So, he hasn’t seen the baby either. It’s kind of a hard pill to swallow.”

She continued, “He cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through all the way leading up to having [Lux] is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

Lowry said she kept thinking her situation with Lopez would get better, but that it never did.

“There’s no contact at all,” she said.

Lowry also has a non-existent relationship with her mother, who she said changed her number — something she discovered when Lowry attempted to call her to tell her about the birth of Lux.

“I just came to terms with it,” Lowry said. “I accept it for what it is. I’m not going to dwell on that. I have a good group of friends that are so great to me.”

With a house full of three boys, Lowry said she’s resigned to having a “house that smells like socks,” and says she is done with having children and won’t be trying to have a girl.

Mom of boys 💕 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

“I don’t think so,” she told Dr. Drew. “I don’t think I could handle a little version of myself.”

Lowry has two other children from previous relationships: 7-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Talking to Dr. Drew about her relationship with Marroquin — who is dating her Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus — Lowry admitted she was avoiding him.

“I this moment I’m not sure [how we’re doing],” she said. “but prior to coming here it was really great.”