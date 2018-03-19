Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Being Mom-Shamed for Son’s Hair: ‘Mind Your Business’

Kailyn Lowry won’t stand for getting mom-shamed over the length of her son’s hair.

Replying to a social media user who thought Lowry’s youngest son, Lux Russell, needed to get his hair cut “unless your goal is to make him look like a girl,” Lowry said she wouldn’t be cutting her son’s hair until he told her to.

“I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it. But you can mind your business lil momma,” the 26-year-old mother of three clapped back.

I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it. But you can mind your business lil momma https://t.co/gdj28Dd9dS — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 19, 2018

The tweet was in response to a photo of her son “playing” basketball that Lowry shared on Sunday.

“Starting him young,” she wrote alongside the sweet image.

Starting him young pic.twitter.com/jQJWxarKOq — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 18, 2018

Lowry, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday with a nude black and white photoshoot, is also a mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The reality star’s nude photos came less than two months after Lowry opened up about her body image struggles in January, sharing that she had experienced online bullying about her weight.

“Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW,” she tweeted. “The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement [sic]. Sure I put myself out there. But never in my life have I seen or felt cruelty like I have lately.”

Although Lowry admitted she had considered getting plastic surgery, she recently changed her mind about undergoing multiple procedures in Miami, Florida, which would have included liposuction and a breast augmentation.