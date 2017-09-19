Kailyn Lowry Struggles with Ex Jo Rivera’s Request for Joint Custody of Son Isaac: ‘I Was So Furious’

Kailyn Lowry is facing a potential — and personal — shake-up as a result of her ex Jo Rivera.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, revealed she was having issues with accepting Rivera’s request for 50/50 custody of their 7-year-old son, Isaac, on Monday’s episode.

Lowry opened up about her conflicted feelings, telling her friend Lindsay of her conversation with Rivera, “I lost it. Like, I shouldn’t have lost my temper, but I was so furious.”

“When Jo told me that he was filing for 50/50 [custody], he brought up, like, a mock-up paper,” she continued. “This came out of nowhere. I thought we’ve been fine, that’s what I thought.”

Lowry was six months pregnant with her third child at the time of filming, which she addressed during the episode.

“That’s another thing I said, too,” she told Lindsay. ” ‘You really did this while I’m six months pregnant?’ It’s not like I have any reason to not let him see Isaac. I don’t know if we’re going to get a court date … because I really don’t want to give him 50/50.”

Rivera spoke to an MTV producer about the situation, saying, “I tried to show her a sample of custody orders saying that fathers in Delaware have a right to 50/50 custody.”

“She’s like, ‘I don’t know what is up with you and Javi, you guys are trying to take my kids from me,’ ” he recalled. “Very over dramatic. I went straight to my lawyers office, told him to sign the papers and file it.”

Despite making the move to file a petition for joint custody, Rivera said he was holding onto hope that Lowry would choose to keep the matter out of the court system.

“I’m hoping that she comes to her f—ing sense before it comes to that,” he said. “And that she comes and talks to me. That’s what I’m hoping.”

In early September, Lowry revealed in an episode of Teen Mom 2 that she had been served with child support papers by her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares 3-year-old Lincoln.

Lowry has one other child, a 2-month-old son with friend Chris Lopez.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.