Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry Signs Order to Keep Ex Husband Javi Marroquin At a Distance

Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin do not seem intent on repairing their relationship.

The two signed a consensual order of protection on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, restricting communications between the two to solely text messages or other forms of written messages about their 3-year-old son, Lincoln.

The move came from Lowry, 25, after Marroquin threatened to arrive at her home unannounced in last week’s episode after finding out she was pregnant with her third child.

They both signed the order, with Marroquin telling an MTV producer after their scheduled court date that Lowry was “a real piece of s— is what she is.”

The terms of the order mean Marroquin is not allowed within 100 yards of Lowry.

“He can’t contact me, he can’t show up at my house, my school or work when I get a job,” Lowry tells her friend Sterling. “The only time he can text me is about Lincoln.”

Since the order was consensual by both parties, Lowry explained the court did not look into abuse, preventing Marroquin from facing repercussions with his employer. The order, she said, lasts a year.

Lowry gave birth to her third child, a son, on Saturday. The MTV star revealed in a February blog post that she was expecting, then confirmed on May 2 that the baby’s father is her friend Chris Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans introduced her son Jace and mother Barbara to her latest addition, daughter Ensley. She also surprised her kids with her new house and told her mom she and David Eason were engaged. Briana DeJesus attempts to integrate Nova’s father Devoin into her life, as Nova is realizing there are racial differences between her and her mother. Chelsea DeBoer’s ex Adam attempts to lower child support for their daughter Aubree, while Leah Messer juggles parenting while trying to start a new business with a friend.

