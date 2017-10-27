Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are finally tackling some of their biggest issues.

In an exclusive clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the exes play a therapeutic game where large balls are tossed within the circles they stand in. The balls represent marital problems that couples often go through, some of which the two reality stars could not overcome.

“Insecurity,” Lowry says, tossing the ball into Marroquin’s circle. “I feel smothered by your insecurities. You make something out of nothing and then you never let it go. Ever.”

Marroquin immediately responds, “I came here hoping maybe there was a small chance we could figure it out and we could get back together.”

He then tosses a different ball, saying, “Infidelity. When you have to sleep with your phone under your pillow because you’re scared of what I’m going to see. I don’t agree with that.”

On MBCRS, Marroquin accused Lowry of cheating on him, but she said she had served him with divorce papers before his deployment, when the alleged infidelity took place. The couple announced they were separating in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage

“This stems from your insecurity, what you fear is what you create,” Lowry tells Marroquin, referencing his accusations of cheating.

Lowry adds that money was also a factor in their separation, saying, “Every time there is a fight you say, ‘I get 50 percent of your money in this divorce.’ ”

“Well, f— you,” she continues, throwing the ball Marroquin’s way. “You are threatening the money I have now, as a single parent. You want to take me for child support … this is your ball. You’ve created this problem.”

At the end of the clip, Lowry accumulates more balls than Marroquin, and addresses why she is taking responsibility for most of their issues.

“I literally will take all the balls just to shut him the f— up,” she tells Dr. Ish Major.

“Does that resolve the issue?” he questions.

“Yes! I get away from him,” Lowry fires back.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.