The Bittersweet Moment Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Finalized Divorce from Javi Marroquin: 'I'm Going to Have a Party!'

On Monday night’s season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin proved not all endings are bitter.

Marroquin was seeing dropping off their son Lincoln, 3, at Lowry’s home after a week with Marroquin. Sitting down in the couch together, Marroquin told Lowry he would be signing his divorce papers that day, making their separation official.

“This is it,” Marroquin told her. “We made it.”

“Or we didn’t make it,” she replied.

Marroquin later shows his divorce certificate to his friend, Alvin, who tells him: “You should put that on a frame, bro.”

“Hang it up, right — as soon as you walk into my house,” Marroquin said.

Lowry, 25, calls him to see how the meeting with his attorney went. Marroquin shares the news with her, saying, “I was just telling [Alvin] that we’re officially divorced now.”

“Official?” she asked, before joking, “Well, I’m going to have a party, bye!”

Walking with his friend, Marroquin couldn’t help but laugh, saying, “Man, that was mean!”

In an emotional moment later in the episode, Marroquin revealed to Lowry over FaceTime that he was facing deployment with the U.S. Air Force.

“I might have to leave again,” he said. “It’s between me and another guy. He’s going through some family stuff, so he doesn’t want to take it. I just got home, I don’t want to take it.”

After hanging up, Marroquin wiped away tears, but not before Lincoln and Isaac, Lowry’s son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, teamed up to give him a group hug.

“What’s wrong?” Isaac asked him.

“I might have to go back. Remember I told you I had to go fight the bad guys?” Marroquin said, stroking Isaac’s forehead.

“When does it start?” Isaac said.

“Not for a little bit, I’m still going to be home for a couple of months. Then, I’ll go back in the summer,” Marroquin told him.

Marroquin also hugged Lincoln, telling him, “I love you so much.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.