After getting into a fight with his ex Kailyn Lowry over custody of their child, Javi Marroquin packs his bag and threatens to leave the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars house.

“He’s always been dramatic, and that’s part of the reason why we’re not together,” Lowry told the cameras after their fight, in which they argued over their son, Lincoln. “I can’t deal with the dramatics.”

But when Lowry told the house that her ex was planning on leaving, Love & Hip Hop’s Peter Gunz shrugged it off: “Everybody says that s— every day.”

“No, he’s packing his s— right now,” the Teen Mom 2 star replied in the PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode.

“We all get a day when we’re leaving,” Gunz continued, adding that he would try to convince him not to go; he later opened up about how Marroquin’s threat felt like a “betrayal.”

RELATED VIDEO: MBCRS: Kailyn & Javi Feud over ‘Infidelity’

“We see this dysfunctional pattern all the time. When couples are at the end of their rope one or the other always threatens the ultimate ultimatum: I’m out the door,” Dr. Ish pointed out as he watched the tense scene unfold on a video camera.

“What’s interesting here is it’s Peter who almost walked out of here on day one,” added Dr. V. “Now we’ll see what he’s learned as he tries to convince Javi to stay.”

Find out whether Gunz can convince Marroquin to stay as Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Friday (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.