Kailyn Lowry's Ex Javi Marroquin Finds a Shoulder to Lean on in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin are striving to fix their relationship as co-parents.

In an exclusive clip, the mother of three listens into a conversation Marroquin has with another woman on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, who is acting as an example of what a healthy conversation should sound like between exes.

“You have to be the bigger person,” the unidentified woman counsels Marroquin about his relationship to Lowry. “Especially if you have children. Even if your ex is not at that level, you always have to be above it, regardless.”

Dr. Ish Major stands beside Lowry in a separate room looking at the conversation. He advises the Teen Mom 2 star to communicate with her ex by listening, saying, “She looks very understanding, she’s actually letting him talk. He needs somebody good in his life.”

Marroquin admits that when he and Lowry speak to each other they “just go back to old habits, you know. Yelling at each other or cutting each other off.”

In previous exercises on the WE tv reality show, the couple identified some of the issues that disrupted their marriage, such as money, insecurity and infidelity.

“I feel smothered by your insecurities,” Lowry told him. “You make something out of nothing and then you never let it go. Ever.”

“When you have to sleep with your phone under your pillow because you’re scared of what I’m going to see — I don’t agree with that,” Marroquin responded.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.