Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Her College Graduation: ‘Is This Real Life?’

She did it!

Kailyn Lowry graduated from college on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2. The reality star, 25, was accompanied by her two sons Isaac and Lincoln, as well as by two friends.

Noticeably absent were the fathers of her two sons, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, as well as the father of her unborn son, Chris Lopez.

“I don’t want none of my baby daddies [there],” Lowry tells her friends the night before her graduation.

“Do you feel like anyone’s missing?” a friend asked her.

“Chris,” Lowry said. “That’s what the best things are. He’s my baby daddy. I would still want him here.”

Guess what today is! 👩🏼‍🎓🖤 #DSU A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

The MTV star seemed not want to dwell on any lingering feelings of sadness, quickly turning the subject to her future plans after graduation.

“I’m already thinking about grad school,” she said. “I would either like to have a job or be in grad school by January.”

Before walking out with her fellow graduates, Lowry expressed her disbelief to her professors that she was achieving a longtime dream of hers.

My babies! 🖤👩🏼‍🎓😭 literally one of the best days! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 13, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

“Is this real life? Oh my God,” she said.

Despite Lowry’s hope that Lopez would appear at her graduation, he didn’t. However, as she walked across the stage, her two sons cheered loudly from their seats, standing up and waving their arms to congratulate their mother.

After the ceremony, Lowry was quickly surrounded by her children, who were quick to congratulate their mother as she broke down in tears.

“Good job, mommy!” Lincoln said.

The other mothers in the episode were also achieving their own dreams.

Jenelle Evans traveled to New York City with her friends in the search for the perfect wedding dress. Chelsea and Cole DeBoer took their baby son Watson for his first medical shots, while Leah Messer conquered her fears of public speaking.

Briana DeJesus, now a mother of two, returned home after giving birth to baby Stella, but found difficulties in adjusting to seeing Luis around more frequently since their daughter’s birth.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.