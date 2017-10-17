Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Fears She Might Give Birth in Saint Thomas During a Family Vacation

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry was enjoying her family vacation in Saint Thomas — until her hands and ankles began to swell.

Monday’s episode showed Lowry’s vacation she had taken the trip with her sons, Isaac and Lincoln, before she was unable to fly due to her 35-week pregnancy.

Arriving at the Caribbean island, the 25-year-old mother of two enjoyed a fun-filled day of activity with her boys, including snorkeling and swimming at the beach before she noticed something was wrong with her body.

“Now I’m nervous,” she told an MTV producer about her swollen hands and ankles. “They never swelled before this. What if I have preeclampsia? I’m just saying, they would have to induce me.”

Lowry told MTV producers that if she does have preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication that creates high blood pressure dangerous to a baby — she wouldn’t be able to fly home.

At a hospital, Lowry was told she does not have the condition, and when a producer of the show asks her if she’d notified Chris Lopez, the baby’s father, she said, “He didn’t answer. That was two hours ago. He’s with his other girlfriend.”

No longer at risk for an early due date, Lowry was able to focus on her two sons and did her best to not think about not hearing from the father of her unborn child.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.