Kailyn Lowry faced a heartbreaking betrayal on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

While speaking with her friend Michaela, Lowry explained that fellow Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans congratulated her about her third pregnancy on Twitter — despite Lowry not announcing the news and keeping it close to her chest.

“I’m afraid of not having control of my own story, my own life,” Lowry, 25, admitted. “I got online, I was ready to announce my own pregnancy and Jenelle had leaked it.”

“I don’t know if she was being a smart ass or if she was thinking she was really congratulating me,” Lowry continued. “But to put it on social media where I haven’t said anything is frustrating.”

Lowry added that she was waiting until her 20-week pregnancy mark to announce her pregnancy.

While sitting in her living room with a friend, Evans tweeted at Lowry and alleged that it was her ex Javi Marroquin who leaked the news of her third pregnancy.

“Holy s—,” Lowry said. “Javi DM’d Star Glam and said it’s true. What a dumb a–. I could show videos of Javi doing stuff he shouldn’t be doing. But I kept my mouth shut.”

In tweets between Evans and Marroquin (shown on camera), he tweeted that he did not leak the news of Lowry’s third pregnancy.

“If I wanted to leak it I would’ve done it weeks ago when her friends came to me and told me everything!” he allegedly wrote. “Don’t bring me into it.”

Lowry, frustrated by both of them, ended their Twitter feud with, “I’m over this. Goodbye.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.