Friendly Exes! Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Goes Trick-Or-Treating with Javi Marroquinn and Jo Rivera

Kailyn Lowry is celebrating her Halloween with the entire family.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, shared adorable photos of her family Halloween outing on Saturday, writing, “& the Halloween festivities begin 🏡🎃🍂.”

She took her sons, 7-year-old Isaac, 3-year-old Lincoln, and 3-month-old Lux Russell trick-or-treating along with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin (Lincoln’s father) and ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera (Isaac’s father), as well as Rivera’s wife, Vee Torres and their daughter, Vivi.

Lowry’s son Isaac dressed as Sulley from Monsters, Inc. to match his half-sister Vivi’s Boo costume. Meanwhile, Lincoln dressed as a red ninja, complete with a sword.

The reality star has gone through ups and downs with her relationships recently. Her ex-husband told PEOPLE recently that he was dating Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 costar, Briana DeJesus.

Marroquin and Lowry are starring in this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, trying to work through their issues.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, they revealed some of the problems that plagued their relationship.

“Insecurity,” Lowry told Marroquin’s. “I feel smothered by your insecurities. You make something out of nothing and then you never let it go. Ever.”

Marroquin immediately responded, “I came here hoping maybe there was a small chance we could figure it out and we could get back together.”

He added, “Infidelity. When you have to sleep with your phone under your pillow because you’re scared of what I’m going to see. I don’t agree with that.”