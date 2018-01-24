Kailyn Lowry is making fitness and her health a priority in 2018.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who is mom to three sons — Isaac Elliot, 7 (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), Lincoln Marshall, 4 (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) and 5-month-old Lux Russell (with ex Chris Lopez) — traveled to Miami, Florida, to undergo multiple plastic surgeries, but decided last-minute to not go through with the procedures.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job,” Lowry, 25, tweeted Tuesday morning. “But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it.”

Instead of spending the money on surgeries, Lowry revealed that she is planning to hire a nutritionist and begin working out again when she returns home.

“When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she shared in a follow-up tweet.

Although the MTV personality decided against the procedures, she has previously gone under the knife to get work done.

In January 2016, Lowry — alongside current Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus — underwent a plastic surgery operation in Miami. Dr. Michael Salzhauer — a.k.a. Dr. Miami — performed the procedures on Lowry, Briana and Briana’s sister, Brittany.

“Kailyn had a Brazilian butt lift and a tummy tuck. Briana had the Brazilian butt lift, labiaplasty and breast implant exchange – she had implants and she wasn’t happy with them so she went a bit bigger. And Brittany had a Brazilian butt lift and fat transfer to the breasts, she didn’t want implants, she wanted a more natural augmentation,” Salzhauer told PEOPLE.

The doctor, who has also worked with Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham as well as PEOPLE blogger and “Half Their Size” subject, Kaitlyn Smith, routinely posts his surgeries on Snapchat. He said he was first approached by Brittany and decided to operate on the three girls together after Lowry reached out as well.

“All three girls had different issues with their bodies that they’d been dealing with, and really there is no way to improve what they wanted to improve through the gym,” he explained.

Saulzhauer said Lowry wanted to complete her surgeries while her now ex-husband, Marroquin, was deployed overseas. “She wanted to look great for him when he returns, it’s sweet,” he said.