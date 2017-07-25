Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Avoids Pregnancy Questions as She Admits to Being 'Overwhelmed' After Split from an Ex

It couldn’t stay a secret forever.

On Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry clearly didn’t want to address the fact that she was pregnant with her third child.

While filming for the MTV reality series, the mom of two FaceTimed her friend Sterling after dropping off son Isaac at ex Javi’s house, and complained about feeling under the weather.

“I’m so overwhelmed and frustrated right now,” she said. “Like, I’m so f—— tired.”

And this lead to speculation on Sterling’s behalf. “Dude, you’re so pregnant,” she told the MTV star.

Though Lowry didn’t appear too fazed by the comment, she did make a point of telling her friend with clenched teeth, “I’m filming” and the conversation concluded.

Prior to filming her phone chat with Sterling, Lowry told her friend Kristen that she had been through a recent breakup with someone she did not name.

“I’m glad I didn’t get him involved in everything. He didn’t get heavily involved with my kids. I never took him home to meet my family,” Lowry, who is due with her third child in early August, said.

“I didn’t have any expectations for it,” she continued. “Which is why I think I’m okay right now. I definitely don’t need to be in a relationship right now, that’s for sure.”

Lowry is already mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Fans previously began to suspect that Lowry’s friend Chris Lopez was the father of her new baby after she uploaded a photo of herself cradling her baby bump with the caption: “Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me.” She confirmed in May that he is the father.

The other moms on the show were also going through periods of change. Leah Messer embarked on a new chapter in her life by enrolling in college while juggling the duties of a mom of three. Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer adjusted to a household of four with their new addition, Watson Cole. Jenelle Evans went to court with ex Nathan Griffith to adjust their custody for son Kaiser. New Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus made the difficult decision to end her relationship with her baby’s father, while contemplating putting her second child up for adoption.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.