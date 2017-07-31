Kailyn Lowry Is About to Pop! ‘I’m Convinced I’m Never Having the Baby’

Kailyn Lowry is soon to be a mommy for the third time!

Lowry, 25, is expecting to welcome her third child any day now — and the Teen Mom 2 star is hopeful that her baby’s arrival is sooner than later!

“I’m convinced I’m never having the baby and it’s all a dream,” the MTV personality tweeted Sunday evening. “I feel no progress here lol.”

I'm convinced I'm never having the baby and it's all a dream. I feel no progress here lol https://t.co/n9DPqkbvw9 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 31, 2017

The reality star announced that she was expecting on her blog in February, though she didn’t reveal the identity of the father at the time.

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she wrote. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

But in early May, Lowry revealed on Twitter that the father of her child is Chris Lopez.

Though Lowry has yet to confirm the sex of her third baby, she recently hinted that she could be having a girl.

She took to Snapchat on July 26 to document a special “gender reveal” in which one of her friends held up a ring attached to a chain over Lowry’s baby belly. According to the tradition, if the pendulum swings in circles, it’s a girl, and if it swings back and forth, it’s a boy.

“It’s a girl!” exclaimed her friend as the chain began to swing in circles. “I used to do high-risk maternal child health. I did it on every patient, it was always right.”

In the months since announcing her pregnancy, Lowry has been actively discussing potential names for baby No. 3 with her fans on Twitter, most recently narrowing it down to four options for each gender: If it’s a girl, she’ll go with Karsyn, Anastasia, Murphy or Leona, and if she gives birth to a baby boy, she’s choosing between Griffin, Nixon, Ripken and Silas. But as of July 28, she still had not decided on a baby name: “Still. No. Baby. Names. Goodbye,” she tweeted.

Lowry is already mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.