Justin Timberlake Wishes BFF Jimmy Fallon a Happy Birthday in Hilarious Post Full of Bro Love

Happy birthday, Jimmy Fallon!

The 43-year-old celebrated turning a year older on Tuesday, with one of his best friends, Justin Timberlake, leading the well-wishes — with a nod to their “bro-biking” gag from earlier this summer.

“Happy Birthday, @jimmyfallon,” the singer, 40, wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Fallon grilling. “Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the firs to crack up in our sketches…”

“OOOH,” Timberlake continued. “And who would probably cry the most at the animated movies our kids watched and who was the nicer one of us two and crazy stuff like why do you park on a driveway and drive on a parkway?!”

Best. Birthday. Ever. Best. Wife. Ever. Surprise Pee Wee Breakfast!! pic.twitter.com/h6UVzZ0A0X — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 19, 2017

“Yeah… I remember that too!” Timberlake added. “Just two bros. Hanging out. Doing bro stuff.”

Happy birthday, @JimmyFallon! I hope The Roots play Happy Birthday for you on some wax paper harmonicas and a toy accordion. pic.twitter.com/bgPGowohC9 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 19, 2017

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon host also took to Twitter to show off how his day was going: with a breakfast inspired by the film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure which was put together by his wife, Nancy Juvonen.

“Best. Birthday. Ever. Best. Wife. Ever,” he tweeted. “Surprise Pee Wee Breakfast!!”

Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted birthday wishes to Fallon, tweeting, “Happy birthday, @JimmyFallon! I hope The Roots play Happy Birthday for you on some wax paper harmonicas and a toy accordion.”