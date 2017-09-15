The stars of This Is Us make up one of the most adorable TV families — so it’s no surprise that they had the sweetest reaction to costar Mandy Moore‘s recent engagement to Taylor Goldsmith.

“He’s amazing,” Justin Hartley gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night on Thursday.

“They’re amazing together, and she’s wonderful, of course,” he added of his TV mom and her fiancé. “So anytime you can be around someone that finds happiness like that, and they found happiness in each other, I’m a huge fan of that.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Are Engaged! See Their Romance in Photos

Hartley, who is engaged to actress Chrishell Stause, added, “I told her, ‘Welcome to the club’ — it’s a great club to be in.”

“I’ve spent enough time with them to know they don’t need advice,” he continued. “They’re a happy, happy couple. So it’s really great to be around, it’s fantastic.”

FROM PEN: Justin Hartley Has Fake Spoilers for This Is Us Fans

Sterling K. Brown echoed the sentiment.

“Hugs and kisses and all love,” he said. “She sent it on our text thread when she showed us the ring, and we were all so excited for her. Taylor’s such a great guy, and they’re so beautiful together. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Moore, 33, and Goldsmith, 32, got engaged at their home on Monday evening. Entertainment journalist Marc Malkin broke the news.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

This summer, the actress celebrated her two-year anniversary with the musician, who is a member of the indie rock band Dawes.

“The best 2 years,” she gushed on Instagram. “Never not smiling with you, T.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.