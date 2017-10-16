Justin Hartley's Wedding to Chrishell Stause Is Almost Here, and He Can't Wait 'to Call Her My Wife'

Justin Hartley and his fiancée, Days of Our Lives actress Chrishell Stause, are nearing the finish line — aka the alter — for their wedding.

“We’re almost done,” the This is Us star told PEOPLEat the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday in Pacific Palisades, California. “We hired a wedding planner to take care of all that stuff, and we’re just sort of going to show up and have a good time.”

The couple — who got engaged back in 2015 —are just looking forward to what comes after the big day, he said.

“Just having her as my wife, to be honest with you,” saidHartley of why he’s most excited to tie the knot. “It’s like, I want to call her my wife. That will be amazing.”

Last fall, Hartley said the wedding would be “intimate,” with his 13-year-old daughter Isabella Justice playing an important role.

“I think I’m going to have her do maybe the ring bearer and the flower girl, and maybe if she wants to she can sing,” Hartley told PEOPLE in October 2016. “She sings, as well. She can do whatever she wants.”

What Isabella doesn’t want? Spoilers from her dad’s hit show!

Hartley told PEOPLE on Saturday that Isabella and Stause “don’t want to know” what’s going to happen on This Is Us.

“They’re smart about that. They’ve realized that all of the questions that they have, they don’t want any spoilers,” he said. “I literally will have scripts in the house and Chrishell will be like, ‘Can you put those away? I don’t want them out, I don’t want the temptation.’ “