Justin Hartley is a man in love.

In a sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Harry, the This Is Us actor, who is engaged to Days of Our Lives actress Chrishell Stause, gives an update about the couple’s upcoming wedding — and why he looks forward to marrying the soap star.

“Wedding planning is going great,” Hartley tells host Harry Connick Jr. “And by great, I mean we have hired a wedding planner, which is amazing.”

Although Hartley is only contributing about “15 percent” to the wedding planning process, he’s looking forward to the day when they say “I do.”

But he has just one concern about the nuptials. “I want it to be special for her and for me, and I want it to be this amazing event, but I’m really concerned about her showing up,” he jokes. “She needs to be there.”

Like Connick Jr., Hartley — he stars as Kevin Pearson on the NBC drama — recognizes just how special it is that he’s found his person.

“It’s a special thing, isn’t it, that when you find that one person — and it sounds so cheesy. Some people are like, ‘Oh, there’s one person for everyone,’ ” says Hartley, who adds, “But when you meet that one person, you realize like What the hell have I been doing my whole life? This is the person.”

Hartley, who is father to adolescent daughter Isabella Justice, dished to PEOPLE about his and 35-year-old Stause’s wedding in October.

“I think we’re going to do an intimate wedding,” he said. “We’re just starting now, and we’re realizing that even when you just start and you give yourselves tons of time to do it, you’re still behind. You’re always behind. You feel like you are. I might just hand it off to someone.”

