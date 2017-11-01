Newlyweds Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Open Up About Their First Date — ‘I Knew Right Away,’ the Star Says

Four years to the day since they first met, Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause tied the knot on Oct. 28 in an intimate ceremony at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch.

And, to hear them tell it, the stage for their love story was set on that very first date.

“The next day I texted my friend: ‘I found him,’ ” says Stause, 36.

Though they met in passing early on in their careers, sparks flew when one of Stause’s Days of Our Lives castmates, who was a pal of Hartley’s, introduced them. “We met up at a concert and talked all night,” says the This Is Us star, 40.

“I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’ ”

Now that they’ve made their union official – marrying in front of 75 of their closest friends and family in a rustic and romantic ceremony – they’re reflecting on their big day and their future.

“The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined,” Stause tells PEOPLE. “They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!”

Mr. Hartley certainly agrees. “At the risk of sounding cheesy, I look forward to sharing life experiences and growing old together. Someday, we can talk about all the things we did together 30 years ago!”