Even before Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause exchanged handwritten wedding vows at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch on Oct. 28, feel-good tears were flowing.

Stause, gorgeous in a Monique Lhuillier gown, made her entrance to Beyoncé‘s “XO” and walked down an open-air aisle blanketed with pink and white rose petals. But before reaching the altar, she stopped to embrace Hartley’s 13-year-old daughter, Isabella, who did double-duty as flower girl and ring bearer. “She’s been such an amazing part of our relationship,” the bride, 36, tells PEOPLE.

“It was really sweet and very touching,” says a guest, who got misty-eyed.

The sweet moments didn’t stop there.

When the This Is Us star, 40, handsome in a black Brooks Brothers tux, and Stause read vows, and then kissed under a canopy of trees in front of their 75 guests – including his tight-knit TV family, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown — the guest says, “Chrishell was crying and Justin was so moved. … The whole ceremony was so personal and heartfelt.”

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue.

Afterwards, the newlyweds and their guests sat down in a “rustic, romantic” outdoor dining area, with chandeliers hanging from trees and pale pink peonies adorning the tables for a meal of roast chicken and prime rib.

“They hand-selected every single piece of tableware,” says planner Niro Luna, who tapped Archive Rentals for wedding décor and Peony & Plum for flowers. “Justin and Chrishell are both fantastic – and extremely in love with each other.”

The couple did their first dance to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me,” and later, Hartley shared a father-daughter dance with Isabella to Taylor Swift’s “The Best Day.”

“The whole wedding was really centered around how Bella and Chrishell are the two women in Justin’s life,” says a friend. “[They] were saying Chrishell was the last puzzle piece for their family to be complete. It was awesome to see how the three of them are such a tight-knit unit.”

Hartley and Stause danced into the night alongside his This Is Us costars, had a blast in the custom photo booth and served up late-night mini-burgers and grilled cheese.

“The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined,” says Stause.