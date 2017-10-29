This Is Us Star Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Are Married

This is love!

This is Us star Justin Hartley and actress Chrishell Stause married in an intimate and emotional outdoor ceremony Saturday evening, PEOPLE exclusively confirms.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause (or rather, Mrs, Hartley!), tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”

For an exclusive interview with the couple and to see their wedding album, please pick up the next issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

WATCH: Justin Hartley Talks Engagement, Wedding Planning

Gorgeous in a Monique Lhuillier dress, Stause, 36, a fan favorite for long-running roles on All My Children and Days of Our Lives, exchanged handwritten vows with Hartley, 40, who stars as Kevin Pearson in the hit NBC show.

On hand to celebrate the couple were the actor’s This is Us family, including cast mates Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Susan Watkins and Chris Sullivan.

After hitting it off on their first date four years ago, Hartley and Stause were immediately smitten. “We haven’t been apart since,” says Hartley, who proposed to the Kentucky native last summer.