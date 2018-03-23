Justin Bieber Was the 'Worst-Behaved' Host of Saturday Night Live, Bill Hader Says

Is it too late now to say sorry?

According to Saturday Night Live veteran Bill Hader, Justin Bieber‘s stint on the NBC sketch comedy series didn’t go over too smoothly.

During Hader’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, a fan called in to ask who he and fellow guest Jay Pharaoh consider the worst-behaved musical performer or host from their time on the show — and Hader wasted no time blurting out his answer.

“I mean, we both know,” began Pharaoh, 30.

“Yeah, it was Bieber,” said Hader, 39. “He just was in a bad place. Maybe he’s in a better place, but then he was in a very … it was rough.”

“I saw Kanye [West] yank somebody,” Pharaoh added. “That was pretty hilarious.”

Usually, celebrity guests are “on great behavior,” according to Hader.

“Everyone is very excited. Bieber is the only one in my experience — he just seemed like, exhausted or just at the end of a rope,” he explained. “He was just so huge.”

Bieber, 24, served as host and musical guest of a February 2013 episode. At the time, he was in the midst of his Believe world tour and had recently split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

From left: Fred Armisen, Justin Bieber and Bill Hader on SNL

“I’m not in the happiest place that I’ve ever been,” he told Billboard a few weeks prior to his SNL gig. “I’m trying to get through what I’m going through. Like I said, I have my really close friends to cheer me up and keep me going.”

“I’m 18,” he continued. “I have a great team around me. I have great friends. We have a blast. They keep me occupied and keep my mind off negative things. It’s funny when people are like ‘You’re 18. What have you really gone through?’ I’m thinking, ‘What do you mean? When you were 18, you don’t think you went through that stuff?’ When you are 18, you’re going through that transition. You have a high school girlfriend, you might not. Going to college. Figuring yourself out, leaving home.”

“I don’t have any regrets,” he added. “I live and I learn. My mom says, ‘You got to learn the hard way, don’t you?’ That’s me. I learn the hard way. But it’s about how I pick myself up and be better and stronger.”